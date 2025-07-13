Massive fire erupts on goods train carrying diesel in Tamil Nadu

July 13, 2025   11:13 am

A major fire broke out on four wagons of a goods train carrying diesel near the Tiruvallur railway station around 5:30 am this morning triggering panic in the surrounding areas. Visuals from the scene showed towering flames and thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the affected wagons.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control after intense efforts. Officials confirmed that there was no loss of life or damage to surrounding property, though the fire posed a major challenge due to the presence of highly inflammable diesel.

Superintendent of Police A Srinivasa Perumal told NDTV: “Rescue teams have taken full control of the train. There is no danger to life at this point.”

Seema Aggarwal, Chief of Fire Services, said: “Our teams have reached the spot and are extinguishing. Since it’s diesel, it’s a challenge. Additional teams have been sent.”

The train, which was moving from Manali to the Tirupati region, had caught fire near Tiruvallur railway station, prompting the evacuation of people from nearby areas as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Train services to and from Chennai have been disrupted due to the incident, with authorities working to restore normalcy.

The Southern Railways announced cancellation of eight trains departing from from Chennai and the diversion of five trains. 

Source: NDTV
--Agencies 

