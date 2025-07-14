Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers expected today

July 14, 2025   06:17 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No current intention to return to politics - Former president Maithripala (English)

No current intention to return to politics - Former president Maithripala (English)

No current intention to return to politics - Former president Maithripala (English)

Nearly 300 nurses to be recruited within next two months - Health Minister (English)

Nearly 300 nurses to be recruited within next two months - Health Minister (English)

CBSL's Anti-Pyramid National Awareness Week from tomorrow (English)

CBSL's Anti-Pyramid National Awareness Week from tomorrow (English)

Major education reforms from 2026: Grade 1 and 6 to get seven periods of 50 mins. each (English)

Major education reforms from 2026: Grade 1 and 6 to get seven periods of 50 mins. each (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.07.13

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.07.13

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President stresses effective use of Rs. 1,400 bln capital allocation in 2025 budget (English)

President stresses effective use of Rs. 1,400 bln capital allocation in 2025 budget (English)

President says US tariff cut achieved through talks, further reductions sought (English)

President says US tariff cut achieved through talks, further reductions sought (English)