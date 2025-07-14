UNDP to support govts efforts in building effective public service

UNDP to support govts efforts in building effective public service

July 14, 2025   07:27 am

Azusa Kubota, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), affirmed that the UNDP will support the Sri Lankan government’s ongoing initiatives to build an efficient and accountable public service.

She made these remarks during a meeting with the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, held on July 13 at the Presidential Secretariat.

The discussion focused on improving collaboration with the UNDP to strengthen staff training and establish Internal Affairs Units (IAUs) aimed at delivering efficient services across all government institutions, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

These units are intended to prevent corruption, promote transparency and accountability, uphold ethical governance and support law enforcement in coordination with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Further discussions were held on introducing programmes aimed at cultivating a culture of compliance within public institutions by encouraging ethical behaviour among public officials.

Ms. Kubota assured to the Secretary to the President that the UNDP is fully committed to supporting these programmes, according to the PMD.

Also participating in the meeting were Drago Kos, UNDP international expert and Chair of the OECD’s Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan and Mr. Dhammika Dassanayake, Anti-Corruption Specialist.

--PMD

