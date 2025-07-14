Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

July 14, 2025   11:40 am

A ‘Red’ warning has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for strong winds and rough seas for areas extending from Chilaw to Mannar via Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The Met. Department noted that sea areas extending from Chilaw to Mannar via Puttalam and Galle to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota will be rough or very rough with strong gusty winds up to 50-60mph.

According to the Department, there is also a possibility of swell waves increasing to about 2.5 – 3.0m in sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Naval and fishing communities have also been advised not to venture into sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, naval and fishing communities engaged in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas extending from Galle to Puttalam via Colombo sea areas have been requested to remain vigilant by the Department of Meteorology.

