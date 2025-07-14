The medical records of one of the pilots of the doomed Air India plane are being examined after it has been claimed he suffered from poor mental health.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a residential area just minutes after it took off from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12, killing another 19 people on the ground. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the tragedy which suggested the fuel switches to the engine were reportedly cut off prior to the tragic air disaster.

But now it seems questions may have been asked about the mental health of one of the pilots as his medical records are reportedly being examined. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was piloting the Boeing 787 Dreamliner when it crashed and Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a leading aviation safety expert in India, has revealed that ‘several’ other pilots had allegedly claimed that he had suffered from poor mental health.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, he claimed: “He had taken time off from flying in the last three to four years. He had taken medical leave for that.”

The Telegraph said that while Air India declined to comment, an official working with their parent company, Tata Group, told the publication that Captain Sabharwal had not taken any medical leave, with the preliminary report failing to obtain any significant findings.

They added that within the last two years, both pilots onboard the flight had passed the Class I medical exam, which makes an evaluation of their psycho-physical capabilities.

This preliminary report also revealed the chilling conversation had in the cockpit just moments before the tragedy. Revealing a panicked exchange between the pilots as they realised the engines were off, the report said: “In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so.

This report also confirmed there was no significant bird activity around the aircraft at the time and all crew members had been breathalysed on their arrival at Ahmedabad airport, and found they were “fit to operate the flight”.

Both engines were retrieved from the wreckage and quarantined at a hangar in the nearby airport. Investigators have identified “components of interest for further examinations”, the report says.

An Air India spokesman said: “Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time.”

The spokesman added: “Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully co-operate with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and other authorities as their investigation progresses. Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such inquiries to the AAIB.”

Source: Mirror

--Agencies