Rainy conditions expected to enhance from today
July 17, 2025 10:20 am
The Meteorology Department says that, due to the prevailing active southwest monsoon conditions, rainy conditions are expected to be enhanced, particularly in areas over the western slope of the central hills during the next few days, from today (July 18).
Further, strong winds are expected over the island and in the sea areas around the island.
The general public is requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.