Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm likely in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm likely in parts of the island

July 19, 2025   06:20 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (19), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department noted in its latest weather update.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern and North-western provinces as well.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 50-60kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times elsewhere in the island.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Sri Lanka to hold virtual talks with US Trade Representative on tariff reduction (English)

Sri Lanka to hold virtual talks with US Trade Representative on tariff reduction (English)

Rajitha's anticipatory bail application rejected (English)

Rajitha's anticipatory bail application rejected (English)

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's anticipatory bail application rejected

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's anticipatory bail application rejected

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin