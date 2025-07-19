Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian flights till August 24

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian flights till August 24

July 19, 2025   11:13 am

Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for flights operated by Indian airlines by another month till August 24, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

No aircraft operated by Indian airlines, or military and civilian flights that are Indian-owned or leased, will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace, according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) that came into effect at 3:50 pm India time on Friday.

The ban will remain in place till August 24 at 5:19 am (India time), the PAA said.

The Indian airspace is also closed to all Pakistani aircraft till July 24 after a ban was imposed first on April 30 as part of measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

Pakistan shut its airspace for Indian aircraft on April 24 and the tit-for-tat restrictions by the two nations have been extended multiple times.


Source: PTI
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Sri Lanka to hold virtual talks with US Trade Representative on tariff reduction (English)

Sri Lanka to hold virtual talks with US Trade Representative on tariff reduction (English)

Rajitha's anticipatory bail application rejected (English)

Rajitha's anticipatory bail application rejected (English)

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's anticipatory bail application rejected

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's anticipatory bail application rejected

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin