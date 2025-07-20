Death toll in Meemure accident climbs to five

July 20, 2025   10:11 am

The number of individuals died in yesterday’s Meemure accident has increased to five, police said.

A total of three persons, including two women died while three others sustained injuries after a van veered off the road and toppled down a precipice in the Karambaketiya area of Ududumbara last evening.

A five-year-old child and two others who sustained injuries in the accident were admitted to the Udadumbara and Teldeniya Hospitals for treatment.

Subsequently, two others succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.

A total of six people were travelling in the van from Kadawatha to Meemure at the time of the incident.

According to police one of the deceased women was driving the van when the accident occurred.

Udadumbara Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

