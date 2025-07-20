Anti-immigrant rallies staged across Poland

Anti-immigrant rallies staged across Poland

July 20, 2025   11:16 am

Anti‑immigration protests have taken place in dozens of towns and cities across Poland.

Most demonstrations attracted several hundred people or fewer on Saturday - but police estimated that about 3,000 took part in the largest rally in the southern city of Katowice.

The protests were organised by far-right political group Konfederacja, and another nationalist organisation.

Politicians from Konfederacja and the opposition Law and Justice party have been warning about a flood of illegal migration in Poland - but official figures do not support their claims.

“Without closing Poland to illegal immigration, without starting deportation campaigns, without abandoning political correctness... security will gradually deteriorate,” Konfederacja co-chairman Krzysztof Bosak told the crowd in the eastern city of Bialystok.

A minute’s silence was held at some gatherings in memory of a 24-year-old Polish woman murdered in the central city of Torun.

In the capital Warsaw, rival rallies took place just metres away. There were no reports of violence.

Police have since arrested a Venezuelan man in the case.

Right-wing politicians claim Poland is in danger of being flooded by illegal migrants.

Immigration has increased over the last decade - but official figures show that migration is lower so far this year than in previous years.

Earlier this month, Poland introduced checks on its borders with Germany and Lithuania after Berlin began turning away asylum seekers. Germany introduced its own controls on the Polish and Czech borders in 2023.

In March, Poland temporarily suspended the right of migrants arriving in the country via its border with Belarus to apply for asylum.

Source: BBC

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Report of inquiry committee probing Deshabandu to be submitted to Speaker (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Fisherman reported missing after strong waves hit boat off Beruwala coast (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Govt decides to survey and mark boundaries of 22 lake reserves (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

Economics or entrepreneurship must serve humanity, not just wealth  PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted - 2025-07-19

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

No authority to allocate Hanthana land to MP Chamindranee Kiriella  COPE (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)

Certain groups seeking change want their wrongdoings to stay hidden - Minister Vidyaratna (English)