Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

July 21, 2025   11:55 am

A ‘Red’ warning has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for strong winds and rough seas in the areas extending from Chilaw to Mannar via Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.
 
These sea areas are expected to be rough or very rough, with strong gusty winds reaching up to 60–70 kmph.
 
Wave heights (about 2.5 to 3.0 meters) may increase in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota, according to the Meteorology Department.
 
Therefore, there is a possibility of surges in nearshore sea areas from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota due to high sea waves.
 
Naval and fishing communities are strongly advised not to venture into the sea areas from Chilaw to Mannar via Puttalam and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota for the next 24 hours, said the Met. Department.
 
Meanwhile, those engaged in fishing and naval activities in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanthurai are requested to remain vigilant.
 
Naval and fishing communities are urged to stay updated with future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology.

 

