Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm likely in parts of the island

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (22), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts, the Met. Department noted in its latest weather update.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern and North-western provinces as well.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 55-60kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Trincomalee district.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times elsewhere in the island.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.