Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm likely in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm likely in parts of the island

July 22, 2025   05:51 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (22), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts, the Met. Department noted in its latest weather update.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern and North-western provinces as well.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 55-60kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Trincomalee district.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times elsewhere in the island.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday (English)

Final rites of Most Ven. Anamaduwe Sri Dhammadassi Thero to be held on Thursday (English)

Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief (English)

Colombo Archdiocese seeks prosecution of sacked former SIS chief (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

'Red' warning for strong winds up to 60 kmph issued (English)

Current govt. relies heavily on deception more than previous regimes - MP Dilith (English)

Current govt. relies heavily on deception more than previous regimes - MP Dilith (English)