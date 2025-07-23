Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

A ‘Red’ warning has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for strong winds and rough seas in the areas extending from Kalpitiya to Kankasanthurai via Mannar.

These sea areas are expected to be rough or very rough, with strong gusty winds reaching up to 60–70 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the sea areas extending from Kalpitiya to Kankasanthurai via Mannar for the next 24 hours, the Met Department said.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kalpitiya to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota, and from Kankasanthurai to Trincomalee via Mullaittivu, will be fairly rough to rough at times with strong gusty winds up to 50–55 kmph.

The naval and fishing communities engaged in fishing and naval activities in these sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Meanwhile, the wave height (about 2.5–3.0 m) may increase in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle, it added.

Therefore, there is a possibility that nearshore sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle may experience surges due to sea waves.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.