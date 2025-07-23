UAE ranked safest country in the world in 2025; Sri Lanka drops to 61st

UAE ranked safest country in the world in 2025; Sri Lanka drops to 61st

July 23, 2025   02:45 pm

The UAE has once again been named the safest country in the world, according to the Safety Index by Country 2025 Mid-Year, published by global data aggregator Numbeo.

Scoring an impressive 85.2 on the index, the UAE outperformed 147 other nations, reaffirming its status as a global leader in public safety and quality of life.

Gulf nations dominate

Following the UAE in the safety rankings are Andorra (84.8), Qatar (84.6), Taiwan (83.0), and Macao (China) (81.8). The Gulf region continues to shine, with Oman securing sixth place (81.4), Saudi Arabia ranking 14th (76.3), and Kuwait placing 38th (67.3).

UAE cities lead the world

In the Current Safety Index by City, the UAE stands out for fostering one of the safest and most cohesive societies globally, despite being home to over 200 nationalities.

Abu Dhabi leads the global list of safest cities with a score of 88.8, followed closely by Ajman (85.5), Dubai (83.9), Ras Al Khaimah (83.8), and Sharjah (83.7). This places five UAE cities among the top six safest in the world.

Other cities in the global top ten include Doha, Qatar (84.3), Taipei, Taiwan (83.4), Muscat, Oman (81.2), The Hague, Netherlands (80.0), and Tampere, Finland (79.5).

Countries with lowest scores

At the other end of the scale, Haiti ranked lowest with a Safety Index score of just 19.0, followed by Papua New Guinea (19.3), Venezuela (19.5), Afghanistan (24.8), and South Africa (25.4).

Lowest crime rate

In a parallel study, the Crime Index by Country 2025 Mid-Year, also released by Numbeo, the UAE was ranked 148th — the lowest position on the index — reflecting a Crime Index of just 14.8. This ranking denotes the lowest crime rate globally, as a lower score indicates a safer country.

By contrast, Haiti topped the Crime Index with a score of 81.0, followed by Papua New Guinea (80.7), Venezuela (80.5), Afghanistan (75.2), and South Africa (74.6) — all of which also feature at the bottom of the Safety Index.

Abu Dhabi leads again

In the Current Crime Index by City, the UAE once again stood out, with several cities ranking among those with the lowest crime rates worldwide.

Abu Dhabi was named the safest city globally, recording the lowest Crime Index at just 11.2, followed by Ajman (14.5), Doha (15.7), Dubai (16.1), Ras Al Khaimah (16.2), and Sharjah (16.3).

Cities with highest crime rates

Cities grappling with the highest crime levels include Pietermaritzburg, South Africa (82.7), Pretoria, South Africa (81.8), Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (81.4), Caracas, Venezuela (81.4), and Johannesburg, South Africa (80.8) — all struggling with deep-rooted security and governance issues.

Sri Lanka drops two spots

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has dropped to the 61st spot with an index score of 57.7 in the latest report. 

In the previous report (2024), Sri Lanka had placed 59th in the rankings with an index score of 57. 9.

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

Shan Yahampath arrested by Bribery Commission (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

National Minimum Wage of Workers Bill passed with amendments (English)

Sri Lankans to be sent to Korea under E8 Visa program (English)

Sri Lankans to be sent to Korea under E8 Visa program (English)

Govt responds to concerns over ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security (English)

Govt responds to concerns over ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.07.21

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

President and IMF delegation discuss next review of Sri Lanka's EFF program (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)

Government disburses Rs. 1 million grant installments for new homes in Kalutara (English)