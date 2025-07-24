Showers expected in several areas today

Showers expected in several areas today

July 24, 2025   05:34 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (24), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western province as well.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 55-60kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Central provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts. 
Fairly strong winds of about 40-50kmph can be expected at times elsewhere, the Met. Department noted.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds. 

