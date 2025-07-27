Sri Lanka President urged to intervene in ThailandCambodia dispute

July 27, 2025   10:25 am

A request has been made to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to intervene as a mediator in order to peacefully resolve the ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

Venerable Omalpe Sobhitha Thera stated that the President has full authority to act in his capacity and emphasized the importance of holding prompt discussions with the authorities of both countries, with the involvement of Buddhist monks.

Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thera also urged both Thailand and Cambodia as two Buddhist nations, to address the issue in a compassionate manner, giving priority to the heritage they have preserved for thousands of years.

The Thera stated a proposal regarding the intervention has been unanimously adopted by the Supreme Council of the Sangha and therefore Ven. Sobhitha Thera called on the authorities of Thailand and Cambodia to direct their attention on the matter promptly.

Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thero added, “historically, Sri Lanka is a Theravāda Buddhist country with a rich legacy, and our Head of State has full authority to act as a mediator in this incident — to serve as a peace envoy. We hope that all Sri Lankan Buddhists, non-Buddhists, and especially the Maha Sangha will lead an initiative to meet with the relevant authorities and engage in discussions on this issue.”

