Railway engine drivers threaten to strike on 30 and 31 July

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union has announced that train drivers will launch an island-wide 48-hour token strike starting from midnight tomorrow (29), citing unresolved issues.

Union representatives stated that if their concerns are not addressed within the 48-hour period, they will proceed with the planned strike action, which is expected to disrupt all train operations across the country.

However, they noted that if a satisfactory solution is provided before the deadline, the strike will be called off.