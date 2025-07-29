January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Bay of Bengal earthquake has no impact on Sri Lanka - GSMB
- Thailand-US trade talks should be concluded before Aug 1, minister says
- July allowance for elders to be credited to bank accounts tomorrow
- Police Constable among three arrested with medicinal drug stock worth Rs. 20 million
- Special train services to Kandy for Esala Perahera