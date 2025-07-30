Hambantota Bird Park owner granted bail

The owner of a bird park in Nagarawewa, Hambantota, where several luxury motorcycles imported illegally were found recently, has been released on bail.

The order was issued by the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court today, said Ada Derana reporter.

He was released on two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each.

On July 25, the bird park owner and two other suspects were remanded until today (July 30) by the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court for allegedly concealing illegally imported motorcycles in a warehouse.

The Bird Park owner was arrested on July 17 by a special police team based in Narahenpita, following a raid carried out earlier this month.

On July 12, police officers attached to the Central Crimes Investigation Bureau (CCIB) took custody of 21 illegally imported motorcycles found inside a storage facility of a Bird Park, Hambantota.

The raid was carried out by a team of officers, including the Director of the CCIB, based on special information received by the Acting IGP.

Police officers recovered 21 motorcycles, including high-capacity bikes, manufactured in foreign countries that are prohibited from being imported to Sri Lanka and were hidden in the bird feed warehouse at the Bird Park and Research Centre located in Nagarawewa, Hambantota.

Police stated that one of these motorbikes alone is valued at more than Rs. 15 million.

Meanwhile, during the operation, police officers also found four cannabis plants that had been illegally cultivated within the sanctuary premises. The manager and the warehouse keeper of the animal farm located there were also taken into custody.