Chinas representative terms U.S. trade talks in Stockholm in-depth, candid, constructive

July 30, 2025   11:35 am

The Chinese and U.S. teams held “in-depth, candid, constructive” discussions on economy and trade over the past day and a half in Stockholm, said a senior Chinese official on Tuesday.

Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice minister of commerce, made the remarks while briefing the press following the meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism in Stockholm, Sweden.

According to Li, the talks followed up on the consensus reached during the phone call between the two heads of state on June 5.

“The economic and trade teams of both countries held in-depth, candid, and constructive discussions on major issues of mutual concern, under the framework of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism,” Li said, noting that the two sides fully recognize the importance of maintaining a stable and healthy China-U.S.economic and trade relationship.

He said the two sides conducted a comprehensive exchange on their respective macroeconomic situations, reviewed the progress in implementing the Geneva and London consensuses, and acknowledged the positive outcomes, adding that both sides engaged in frank communication regarding their key economic and trade concerns.

Li said China and the U.S. have agreed to extend the pause regarding the 24 percent “reciprocal tariffs” imposed by the U.S., as well as China’s countermeasures.

The senior Chinese official also noted that, going forward, the Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams will maintain close contact, ensure timely communication on relevant issues, and continue to promote the stable and sound development of bilateral trade relations.

Source: CGTN
--Agencies 

