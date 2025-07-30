Dr. Tamara Kalubowila has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital.

The Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, officially handed over the letter of appointment to Dr. Kalubowila at the Ministry premises on July 29.

Dr. Kalubowila completed his Advanced Level studies at Royal College, Colombo, and entered the medical profession in 1986 after obtaining his MBBS degree from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo.

He commenced his medical career at the Panadura Hospital and went on to serve in various capacities, including Medical Officer of Health (MOH), Regional Director of Health Services (RDHS), Medical Officer of Maternal and Child Health (MO/MCH), Epidemiological Medical Officer, and Medical Officer in Charge of Institutions. He later transitioned into medical administration as the Medical Superintendent of the Horana Hospital, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Mass Media.

In 2002, Dr. Kalubowila obtained his postgraduate degree in Medical Administration from the Postgraduate Institute of Medicine, University of Colombo. Since then, he has held several key leadership roles, including Director of Panadura Hospital, Horana Hospital, Kalutara General Hospital, Kalutara Health Institute, and District Director of Health Services in Kalutara.

Dr. Kalubowila officially assumed duties as Chairman of the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital this morning (30), the statement added.