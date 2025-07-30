Maldives grants free 90-day on-arrival tourist visas to Sri Lankans

The Government of the Maldives has announced that Sri Lankan citizens will be granted free 90-day on-arrival tourist visas for travel to the Maldives for tourism purposes.

This decision coincides with the official visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to the Maldives, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This visa facility will take effect from 29 July 2025. To obtain the visa, Sri Lankan travellers must hold a valid passport and provide proof of sufficient funds to cover their expenses during their stay in the Maldives.

According to the Maldivian authorities, this initiative is being offered in the spirit of mutual cooperation between the two nations. It is subject to the terms of the Agreement on the Provision of Visa Facilitation between the Government of the Maldives and the Government of Sri Lanka, as well as the immigration laws and regulations of the Maldives.

The Government of the Maldives further noted that President Dissanayake’s visit reaffirms the importance the Maldivian government places on its bilateral relationship with Sri Lanka, the PMD noted.