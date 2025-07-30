Army Commander granted one-year service extension

July 30, 2025   04:41 pm

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, has been granted one-year service extension by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The extension, effective from August 1, was granted by President Dissanayake.

Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo officially assumed duties as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army at the Army Headquarters on December 31, 2024.

Before assuming the duties of Army Commander, he previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, demonstrating a distinguished career in leadership and service.

He also served as the Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College.

Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo is an alumnus of St. Benedict’s College, Colombo, and joined the Regular Force of the Sri Lanka Army as an Officer Cadet on January 20, 1989, under Regular Intake - 31 (IMA).

