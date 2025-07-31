Evening showers expected in several areas in the next few days

July 31, 2025   06:28 am

Atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for evening thundershowers in the Northern, North-Central, Uva and Eastern provinces during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-Central, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces after 1.00 p.m. 

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department added.

A few showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Southern province. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

