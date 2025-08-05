Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm expected today

August 5, 2025   05:35 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (05), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Northern, North-Central, Uva and Eastern provinces after 1.00 p.m., the Met. Department.

Fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

