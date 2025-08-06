Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa arrested

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Former State Minister Rajapaksa was arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission at his residence in Nugegoda this morning (06).

It has been reported that he was taken into custody in connection with an incident where compensation was obtained through another individual for a plot of government land in the Sevanagala-Kiriibban Wewa area which was set on fire during the 2022 island-wide protests.

Subsequently, former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa has been brought before the Bribery Commission, and it is reported that his statement is currently being recorded.

He is scheduled to be produced before court.