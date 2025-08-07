Few showers expected in parts of the island

Few showers expected in parts of the island

August 7, 2025   06:53 am

A few showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Mullaittivu districts after 1.00 p.m.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers, the Met. Department added

