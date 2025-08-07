Ghana defence minister among eight killed in helicopter crash

Ghana defence minister among eight killed in helicopter crash

August 7, 2025   07:04 am

Ghana’s Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah died in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday along with four other officials and three airforce crew, the government said.

Julius Debrah, President John Mahama’s chief of staff, told a press conference that the crash in which Boamah, Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and others were killed was a national tragedy.

“The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country,” Debrah said.

Authorities did not immediately give an explanation for what might have caused the crash.

Earlier Ghana’s armed forces said radar contact had been lost with a Z9 airforce helicopter.

Boamah, a former communications minister, was tapped to serve as defence minister in January after Mahama returned to power.

His replacement will take on a complex security file that includes both external and internal threats.

Like other coastal West African countries, Ghana faces threats from Islamist groups active in the Sahel that have tried to push south from landlocked Burkina Faso and Mali where they stage frequent deadly attacks.

A spokesperson for Mahama said last month that Ghana had deployed more soldiers to a northeastern region where a long-running conflict over chieftancy has fuelled recent violence, including attacks on schools.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Youth protest np interference in youth associations (English)

Youth protest np interference in youth associations (English)

Youth protest np interference in youth associations (English)

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lankan government has not invested any funds for the satellite project, says PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church commends removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from post of IGP (English)

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church commends removal of Deshabandu Tennakoon from post of IGP (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Letter confirming removal from IGP post delivered to Deshabandu Tennakoon's residence

Letter confirming removal from IGP post delivered to Deshabandu Tennakoon's residence

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Government has allocated funds to transform public sector - President Dissanayake (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to appoint new Delimitation Committee (English)