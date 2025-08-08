PM highlights role of schools in developing future sector specialists under new reforms

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the objectives of the educational reforms include fostering moral values in children, guiding those who deviate from school education towards vocational training, and thereby ensuring their contribution to the country’s economic development.

A special discussion to raise awareness about the educational reforms scheduled to be implemented from 2026 was held on July 07 at the Archbishop’s official residence in Colombo, with the participation of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, senior bishops, and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

During the meeting, a comprehensive explanation of the educational reforms was presented by the Prime Minister and the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kalubewa, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Special attention was given to how the new reforms would establish, within schools themselves, the foundation for producing specialists in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, electrical engineering, and automobile repair fields that many children may not have opportunities to enter in traditionally recognized professions while highlighting the value of those industries.

The discussion also covered the importance of selecting subject experts when filling teacher vacancies, formalizing the selection process, and identifying measures to provide a high-quality education to all children, the statement added.

This occasion was attended by His Eminence Harold Anthony, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka, along with other bishops.