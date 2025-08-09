The 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is scheduled to be held tomorrow (10), the Department of Examinations announced.

A press conference was held this morning (9) under the patronage of the Commissioner General of Examinations, A.K.S. Indika Kumari, to brief the media on the arrangements for the examination.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner General stated that the examination will commence at 9:30 a.m., and candidates must arrive at their respective examination centres by 8:30 a.m. All candidates should be seated in the examination hall by 9:00 a.m.

She explained that the second question paper will be administered first, starting at 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 10:45 a.m., followed by a 30-minute break.

“The first question paper will begin at 11:15 a.m. and end at 12:15 p.m., marking the conclusion of the examination,” she noted.

The Commissioner General further advised that in the event of any emergencies during the examination, candidates or parents may contact the hotline number 117.

A special program has been implemented to address such situations promptly, she added.