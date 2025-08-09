Sri Lanka today expressed deep concern over the decision by Israel to seize control of Gaza, which it said will lead to further escalation of violence and suffering for the people of Gaza.

Sri Lanka calls for an immediate ceasefire and urges all parties to resolve their differences through diplomatic dialogue in order to establish sustainable peace, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a brief statement.

Yesterday (8), the Israeli security cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to take full military control of Gaza City, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

This decision follows Netanyahu’s declaration on Thursday of his intention for a full military occupation of Gaza, prior to a cabinet meeting that extended into the night.

The announced plan to take over Gaza City, located in the northern part of the Gaza territory, falls short of a full occupation of the entire Gaza Strip.

This restraint may reflect the concerns of Israel’s top general, who reportedly warned that a full occupation could endanger the approximately 20 hostages held by Hamas and further strain Israel’s military, which has been engaged in nearly two years of regional conflicts.

Currently, Israel controls approximately 75% of Gaza and has largely sealed its borders.

To take full control, Israel would need to launch ground operations in the remaining areas that have not been destroyed, where most of Gaza’s two million residents have sought refuge.