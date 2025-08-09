Would Rajapaksas stay silent for 13 years if SupremeSAT earned millions?  Minister Nalinda

August 9, 2025   02:58 pm

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the true facts regarding the SupremeSAT satellite project will be disclosed upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

He noted that if the project had generated significant income for the country, it would be difficult to believe that the relevant parties would have remained silent until now.

The Minister made these remarks while responding to questions from journalists following a ceremony held in Colombo today (9).

“If such a large income had been generated from SupremeSAT, do you think the Rajapaksas would have remained silent for thirteen years?” he asked.

“If there had been such income, do you think the Rajapaksas would have remained silent? Do you think they would have done something purely for the benefit of the country, without benefit to themselves?”

He further stated, “Investigations are currently ongoing, and once those are completed, we can speak about what actually happened. SupremeSAT is not a single project, but rather a collection of many projects. That is why the company is engaged in multiple activities. I believe the truth will be revealed soon.”

Minister Jayatissa emphasised that the matter should be viewed in the broader context of the Rajapaksa administration’s projects.

