Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

A few showers may occur in North-western province.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over elsewhere of the island, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.