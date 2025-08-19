Petition filed by Rajitha Senaratne seeking suspension of arrest warrant rejected

The petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, seeking a temporary suspension of the warrant issued for his arrest in connection with an investigation conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been rejected by the Colombo Additional Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said.

The petition was filed by his attorneys yesterday (18).

When the petition was taken up yesterday, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga noted that such a request can only be considered when the Bribery Commission, the complainant in the case, appears in court.

Accordingly, the court did not issue any order regarding Senaratne’s request yesterday.