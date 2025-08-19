Petition filed by Rajitha Senaratne seeking suspension of arrest warrant rejected

Petition filed by Rajitha Senaratne seeking suspension of arrest warrant rejected

August 19, 2025   01:55 pm

The petition filed by former Minister Rajitha Senaratne, seeking a temporary suspension of the warrant issued for his arrest in connection with an investigation conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been rejected by the Colombo Additional Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said.

The petition was filed by his attorneys yesterday (18).

When the petition was taken up yesterday, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga noted that such a request can only be considered when the Bribery Commission, the complainant in the case, appears in court.

Accordingly, the court did not issue any order regarding Senaratne’s request yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions (English)

Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions (English)

Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK (English)

Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)