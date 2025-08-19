Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa further remanded

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa further remanded

August 19, 2025   02:23 pm

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has been further remanded until August 26, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Rajapaksa was arrested on August 6 by Bribery Commission officers at his residence in Nugegoda.

He was taken into custody in connection with an incident where compensation was allegedly obtained through another individual for a damaged building on a plot of government land in the Sevanagala-Kiriibban Wewa area which was set on fire during the 2022 island-wide protests.

Several properties, including a building that had been illegally constructed on a plot of land belonging to the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority in the Sevanagala-Kiriibban Wewa area, were damaged during the public uprising that took place on May 9, 2022, the Bribery Commission stated.

During the compensation process for the damaged properties, it was identified that the property belonged to the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority, and thus the payment of compensation was rejected. However, it is alleged that Shasheendra Rajapaksa exerted undue influence on certain government officials assigned to the damage assessment office, using his official authority, in an attempt to obtain compensation in violation of the decision.

Furthermore, he is accused of committing and conspiring to commit the offence of corruption in connection with obtaining the said compensation, as well as the unlawful and fraudulent use of government property belonging to the Mahaweli Authority.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Inaugural workshop of US-funded Young South Asian Leaders Initiative held in Colombo (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Construction of Badalgama 'Milco' factory stalled for three years (English)

Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions (English)

Strike will continue until demands are met  Postal Trade Unions (English)

Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK (English)

Govt institutions, schools in North functioning as usual despite hartal called by ITAK (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.08.18

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Online loan sharks targeting the country's financially vulnerable - Sajith Premadasa (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)

Central Mail Exchange employees launch strike action over 19 demand (English)