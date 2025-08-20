Lanka Salt Company reduces prices

The Lanka Salt Limited has announced a reduction in the prices of its iodized salt products.

The Chairman of the company, Nandana Thilaka made this statement during a press conference held today.

According to the announcement, the price of a 400-gram packet of iodized salt powder has been reduced by Rs. 20, while the price of a 1-kilogram packet has been lowered by Rs. 30.

Accordingly, from next week, a 400g packet of salt powder will be sold at Rs. 100, a 1kg packet of salt powder at Rs. 200, and a 1kg packet of crystal salt at Rs. 150.

Additionally, the Chairman noted that a 400g packet of salt powder produced by the company will also be available at Sathosa outlets for Rs. 90.

He further explained that the price reduction was implemented to provide relief to the public.