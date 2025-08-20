Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The former police chief has been arrested by a team of CID officers at his residence in Mirihana.

He has reportedly been arrested in connection with investigations into the attack carried out on the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on May 09, 2022, at the Galle Face Green in Colombo.

Earlier today, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court rejected an anticipatory bail application filed on behalf of Tennakoon, which sought an order to prevent his impending arrest.

The bail application, filed by attorneys representing the former IGP, was considered by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura this morning (20).

Accordingly, the relief sought by former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon was rejected by the Magistrate.