Deshabandu Tennakoon to be produced before court today

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (21).

The former police chief was arrested by a team of CID officers at his residence yesterday (20).

He was reportedly been arrested in connection with investigations into the attack carried out on the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement on May 9, 2022, at Galle Face Green in Colombo.

On the same day, August 20, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court rejected an anticipatory bail application filed on behalf of Tennakoon, which sought an order to prevent his impending arrest.

The bail application, filed by attorneys representing the former IGP, was considered by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura.

Accordingly, the relief sought by former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon was rejected by the Magistrate.