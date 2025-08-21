President meets Cardinal Ranjith and Catholic Bishops

President meets Cardinal Ranjith and Catholic Bishops

August 21, 2025   10:14 am

A meeting was held on Wednesday (August 20) at the Presidential Secretariat between His Eminence Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka (CBCSL) and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the meeting, the Cardinal briefed the President on the matters discussed at the tri-annual meeting of the Catholic Bishops, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The Cardinal and Bishops also conveyed to the President, the views and proposals currently emerging within the Catholic Church.

The Archbishop of Colombo was accompanied by the members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka led by its President Bishop Harold Anthony Perera.

-PMD-

