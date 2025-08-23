Man charged with murder after Sri Lankan woman found dead in UK

August 23, 2025   12:35 pm

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a Sri Lankan woman was found dead in a Cardiff street.

South Wales Police were called to South Morgan Place in Riverside at 07:37 BST on Thursday to reports of a seriously injured woman.

Niwunhellage Dona Nirodha Kalapni Niwunhella, 32, who was known as Nirodha, died at the scene.

Thisara Weragalage of Pentwyn, was arrested shortly after on Seawall Road, in Splott, and was later charged with murder.

Police said he was known to Nirodha and remained in custody ahead of his scheduled appearance at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Paying tribute, Nirodha’s family described her as a “cherished daughter, family member and dear friend to many”.

“Nirodha will be forever remembered with peace, love and gratitude,” they said.

“She touched many lives with her kindness and warmth and her memory will continue to inspire us. Though her life ended too soon, the love she shared will always remain with us.”

Det Ch Insp Matthew Davies, from South Wales Police, said his “heartfelt condolences” were with Nirodha’s family, friends and loved ones.

“I continue to urge anyone with information who is yet to speak to officers to come forward and support our investigation,” he said.

The force added it was looking for information regarding a grey Ford Fiesta near South Morgan Place or Seawall Road between 07:30 and 08:30.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

