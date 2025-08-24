Few showers expected in parts of the island

A few showers may occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over elsewhere of the island, the Met. Department added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.