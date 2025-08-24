GMOA to launch island-wide strike tomorrow

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that it will launch an island-wide strike in all government hospitals from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (August 25).

The GMOA says the strike is being launched considering the risk of hospitals in remote areas closing down, the direct influence exerted by the government on patients to purchase scarce medicines, and the threat of the collapse of the free healthcare system caused by the failure to provide hospitals with quality medicines and essential equipment.

In a statement, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) claimed that the process of transferring doctors and assigning them to remote areas has almost completely collapsed, owing to the irregular, inefficient, and non-transparent practices within the Ministry of Health.

The GMOA further stated that, as a result, nearly 200 hospitals across the country are at risk of closure. Additionally, the functioning of certain units in other hospitals may be disrupted due to a shortage of medical staff.

The statement emphasizes that this trade union action is not being carried out to demand higher salaries, allowances, or benefits, but rather to urge the Ministry of Health to take immediate action to prevent the collapse of Sri Lanka’s hospital system and the country’s free healthcare service.

The GMOA also pointed out that, while it is unconditionally standing up for the people, certain state media outlets controlled by the current government are irresponsibly spreading false and misleading propaganda through social media.

Furthermore, the statement alleges that forged documents have been created and circulated on social media using the GMOA’s official letterhead and misusing its Secretary’s signature. The organization has announced its intention to lodge a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding these illegal activities and to pursue legal action.