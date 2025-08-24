Indian MP condemns arrest of ex-president Ranil on trivial charges

August 24, 2025   06:43 pm

Indian Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday voiced concern over the arrest of former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, describing the charges against him as “trivial” and urging Colombo to refrain from the”politics of vengeance.”

“Concerned about the detention of former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on what, on the face of it, seem trivial charges. His health issues have already seen him taken to the prison hospital,” Tharoor, a former diplomat, wrote on X while sharing an old photograph with the Sri Lankan leader.

“I call on the government of Sri Lanka — while fully respecting that this is their internal matter — to abjure the politics of vengeance and treat their former President with the respect and dignity that he deserves, after his decades of service to the nation,” he added.

--Agencies 

