Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces

August 24, 2025   07:09 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a warm weather advisory for residents of Northern, North-central, Eastern provinces and Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

The heat index — the temperature felt by the human body — is likely to increase up to ‘Caution level’ at some places in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota and Monaragala districts, it said.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body, said the Met Department.

The Department noted that prolonged exposure to the sun and outdoor activity will result in fatigue, while continuing activity could lead to heat cramps.

Therefore, residents have been requested to stay hydrated and to limit strenuous outdoor activities. 

 

