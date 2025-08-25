Former State Minister Diana Gamage appears before court

August 25, 2025   03:19 pm

Former State Minister Diana Gamage has appeared before court through her lawyers after a warrant was issued for her arrest, Ada Derana reporter said.

She appeared before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama and subsequently was released on bail.

She was released on a surety bail amounting to Rs. 10 million.

The warrants had been issued after Gamage failed to appear in court when seven cases filed against her were taken up previously.

Among the cases filed against her include the charge of remaining in Sri Lanka without a valid visa.

