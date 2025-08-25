Ex-State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera further remanded

Former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera, who was arrested and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents, has been further remanded.

When the case was heard before Mahara Magistrate Janitha Perera, an order was issued to further remand Prasanna Ranaweera until September 8, Ada Derana reporter said.

Additionally, former Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha member Milroy Perera and Sarath Kumar also known as ‘Singapore Sarath’ were also remanded until September 8.

As the case was heard via Skype, former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera and Milroy Perera were not physically produced in court. Only Sarath Kumara appeared in person before court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Ranaweera and four others were arrested and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents.