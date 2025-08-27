Several spells of showers expected in various parts of the country today
August 27, 2025 05:39 am
Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.
A few showers may occur in North-western and Northern provinces.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and
Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.
Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of
the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in
Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by
temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.