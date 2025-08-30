Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

August 30, 2025   07:49 am

The Meteorology Department states that several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva Province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by strong winds, the Met. Department said.

The sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from the 28th of August to the 7th of September due to its apparent southward relative motion. 

The nearest places in Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (30) are Vankalei, Omanthai, Vedamakilankulam, Kelabogaswewa and Thiriyaya at about 12.11 noon, it added. 

