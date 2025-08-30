Turn Presidents Houses in tourist areas into holiday resorts  President

August 30, 2025   10:21 am

A discussion on the 2026 Pre-Budget for the tourism sector with private sector stakeholders was held last afternoon (29) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The President pointed out that mere promotional programmes would not suffice to achieve the expected targets of the tourism sector for 2026. He emphasised the need for a new strategic programme jointly implemented by both the public and private sectors, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Inviting entrepreneurs to invest in transforming President’s Houses and Ministers’ official bungalows located in areas such as Nuwara Eliya, Anuradhapura, Mahiyanganaya and Kataragama into comfortable holiday resorts targeting foreign tourists, the President announced that a formal programme in this regard would be launched in the near future.

During the discussion, business leaders highlighted the existing shortcomings and challenges in the tourism industry. The President also requested entrepreneurs to present their proposals for the advancement of the sector, the PMD said.

Among those present were Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Senior Economic Adviser to the President Duminda Hulugamuwa, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Russell Aponsu, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority Buddhika Hewawasam and Chairman of the Export Development Board Mangala Wijesinghe, along with a number of private sector stakeholders and business representatives.

