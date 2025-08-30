Sri Lanka to deploy solar-powered boats to clean Colombos Beira Lake

Sri Lanka to deploy solar-powered boats to clean Colombos Beira Lake

August 30, 2025   10:53 am

Sri Lanka will deploy solar-powered electric boats to collect waste from Beira Lake, a man-made lake in the heart of downtown Colombo, said Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof on Friday.

Yusoof said in a post on X that the first trials of the electric waste-collecting boats have already begun. Each vessel can remove up to 3,000 kg of floating solid waste daily.

According to Yusoof, the government plans to launch up to four boats on Beira Lake as part of broader efforts to restore and revive the lake. The initiative falls under the Clean Sri Lanka program, aimed at addressing persistent pollution issues in the lake.

Beira Lake, a scenic centerpiece of Colombo, has long suffered from pollution.

Source: Xinhua
--Agencies 

